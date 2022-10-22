Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.08.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NET opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 139,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 105,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.