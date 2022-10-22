Coin98 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $67.86 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.34 or 0.01416401 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005844 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021309 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.01633571 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

