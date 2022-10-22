Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $808.85 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $808.85 million and $2.75 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,260.69 or 0.06580037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

