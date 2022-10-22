CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $159.95 million and $556,764.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.01 or 0.27911755 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010901 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

