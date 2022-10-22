Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.3 %

COLM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,214. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 324.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 35.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

