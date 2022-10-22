Comparing Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) & GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GitLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and GitLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 GitLab 0 1 12 0 2.92

Profitability

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. GitLab has a consensus target price of $80.46, indicating a potential upside of 67.63%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

This table compares Alkami Technology and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -32.79% -15.72% -11.94% GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and GitLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million 9.03 -$46.82 million ($0.65) -23.23 GitLab $252.65 million 28.27 -$155.14 million ($1.52) -31.58

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkami Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats GitLab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

