Comparing Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Erasca has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Erasca and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -29.43% -26.64% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -37.71% -49.64% -25.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

63.0% of Erasca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Erasca shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Erasca and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Erasca currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.02%. Given Erasca’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Erasca is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Erasca and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$122.76 million ($1.33) -5.63 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $12.63 million 0.50 -$5.09 million ($1.59) -1.29

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Erasca. Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Erasca beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It is also developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow the natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; Pediacyn atopic dermatitis hydrogel; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Woodstock, Georgia.

