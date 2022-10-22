Comparing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grab alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab N/A -54.71% -37.79% Janel 2.86% 43.00% 6.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grab and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 13.08 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A Janel $146.42 million 0.44 $5.20 million $7.58 7.12

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

46.2% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Janel shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grab and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 128.11%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Janel.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab beats Janel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Janel

(Get Rating)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.