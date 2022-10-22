Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.0381 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Conflux has a market cap of $79.67 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00271517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00118998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00741292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00564373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00244413 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03780352 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,337,691.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

