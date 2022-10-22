Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,421 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 169,542 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 94.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.