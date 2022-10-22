Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Vicor worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vicor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $46.31 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

