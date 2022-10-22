Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.