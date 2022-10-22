Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

SKX stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

