Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

