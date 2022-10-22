Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $138.09 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.