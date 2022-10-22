Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 22,878 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

