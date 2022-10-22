Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 291,660 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 291,660 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $306.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

