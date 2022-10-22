Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,035 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $203.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $256.98.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

