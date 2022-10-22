Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 657 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

