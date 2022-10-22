Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 56,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

