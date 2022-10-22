Constellation (DAG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $173.42 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $173.42 million and approximately $585,173.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
