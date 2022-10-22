ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $85.50 million and $14.57 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.03 or 0.28027768 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010947 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
