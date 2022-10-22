Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 476,375 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $7.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 47.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 592,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,736 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

