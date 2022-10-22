Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.28% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,298,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,712. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,740 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

