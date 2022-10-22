Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

