Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after buying an additional 450,006 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after buying an additional 263,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.2 %

CODI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

