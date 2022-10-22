Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 253,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 163,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 78,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

