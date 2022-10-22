Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

