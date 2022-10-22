Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $901,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $533.73 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average of $514.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

