Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.