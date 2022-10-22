Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

