Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 19,875 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $134,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 377,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in AT&T by 111.1% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.