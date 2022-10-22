Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 143.50%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

