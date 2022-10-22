Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

