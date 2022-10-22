Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Travel Management from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

Corporate Travel Management stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

