Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $1.63. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 18,100 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 8.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.