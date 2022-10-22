Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $1.63. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 18,100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

