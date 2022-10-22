Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

