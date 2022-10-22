Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 87,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $468.27. 14,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.85. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

