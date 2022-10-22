Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,851. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 101.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.