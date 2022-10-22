Covenant (COVN) One Day Volume Tops $306,010.00

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012643 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $150.99 million and $306,010.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

