Cowen (COWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cowen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

