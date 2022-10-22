Cowen Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $210.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $248.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.13.

Globant Stock Up 0.8 %

Globant stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. Globant has a 52 week low of $158.86 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $213,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $344,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

