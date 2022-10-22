Cowen Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $210.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $248.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.13.
Globant Stock Up 0.8 %
Globant stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. Globant has a 52 week low of $158.86 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $213,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $344,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
