Cowen Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.