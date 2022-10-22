Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.57.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.4 %

GH opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

