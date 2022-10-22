Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,805 ($58.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,852.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,169.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 497.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.28%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

