Credit Suisse Group Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

