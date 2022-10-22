Credit Suisse Group Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $98.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 4.7 %

IBP opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

