Credit Suisse Group Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $98.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.
Installed Building Products Stock Up 4.7 %
IBP opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
