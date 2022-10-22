Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $98.00 Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

