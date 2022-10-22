Credit Suisse Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $325.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $306.37 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.02.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

