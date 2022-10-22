Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 131.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.7%.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

